Excavator operator stripped, assaulted at stone quarry in Chhattisgarh; seven booked

BALRAMPUR: An excavator machine operator was allegedly stripped, tied up and brutally assaulted by seven persons after being accused of stealing diesel in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Saturday.

A video of the assault, which has surfaced on social media, shows a group of people kicking and thrashing a man stripped to his undergarments with his hands and legs tied with a scarf.

An official said a case was registered on Friday in connection with the assault that took place at a stone quarry in Bhilai Khurd village under the Bariyo police chowki limits on November 4.

The victim, Vinod Sarthi (25), a resident of Baghima village, was employed as a poclain operator at a stone crusher unit in Bhilai Khurd for the last three years.