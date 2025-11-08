Himachal BJP MLA Hans Raj booked under POCSO Act for alleged sexual assault on minor

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Hans Raj has been booked by the state police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complainant accused him of assaulting her when she was a minor.
The 42-year-old legislator of the saffron party from the Churah Assembly constituency in Chamba district was booked under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was lodged on Friday at the Women’s Police Station.
Last week, the woman went live on Facebook, leveling serious allegations of sexual exploitation and intimidation against the MLA and his aides, claiming to possess supporting evidence. She uploaded a seven-minute video alleging that the legislator had ruined her family and that she feared for her life. In response, Hans Raj released a video terming the allegations baseless and politically motivated.
Subsequently, her father told the media that the MLA’s aides had kidnapped them, broken their mobile phones, and threatened to burn down their house if they did not withdraw the case.
A senior police officer said that a case was registered at the Women’s Police Station in Chamba on Friday evening after the victim, who is in her early twenties, alleged that she was sexually abused by the MLA when she was a minor. “Her statement was recorded before a magistrate, and a medical examination was conducted,” he said.
This development comes shortly after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Hans Raj on November 6 under Sections 140(3), 115(2), 351(2), 324(4), and 3(5) of the BNS at the Tissa Police Station for offences related to kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault, and criminal intimidation. The complaint, filed by the victim’s father, accused the legislator, his personal secretary Lekh Raj, and another associate, Muniyan Khan, of forcibly taking his daughter and him to Shimla and threatening them with dire consequences if they did not change their earlier statement.
In August last year, a case had also been registered against the legislator at the Women’s Police Station in Chamba on the complaint of the same woman, who had alleged that the MLA was sending obscene messages, demanding nude photos, and threatening her. However, a few days later, she went live on social media and withdrew her allegations, claiming she had made them under mental duress.
Responding to the renewed allegations, Hans Raj described them as a politically motivated conspiracy aimed at maligning his image.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vidya Negi has sought a report on the case from the Chamba Police.
Hans Raj is the third BJP leader from the state to face sexual assault charges in the past month. On October 11, the Solan police arrested 81-year-old Ram Kumar Bindal, elder brother of Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal, for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman. On October 14, a rape case was registered against Brijeshwar, son of former Shimla MP Virender Kashyap, for allegedly having physical relations with a woman on the pretext of marriage. She lodged the complaint after discovering that he was already married.