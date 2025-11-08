Himachal BJP MLA Hans Raj booked under POCSO Act for alleged sexual assault on minor

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Hans Raj has been booked by the state police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complainant accused him of assaulting her when she was a minor.

The 42-year-old legislator of the saffron party from the Churah Assembly constituency in Chamba district was booked under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was lodged on Friday at the Women’s Police Station.

Last week, the woman went live on Facebook, leveling serious allegations of sexual exploitation and intimidation against the MLA and his aides, claiming to possess supporting evidence. She uploaded a seven-minute video alleging that the legislator had ruined her family and that she feared for her life. In response, Hans Raj released a video terming the allegations baseless and politically motivated.

Subsequently, her father told the media that the MLA’s aides had kidnapped them, broken their mobile phones, and threatened to burn down their house if they did not withdraw the case.

A senior police officer said that a case was registered at the Women’s Police Station in Chamba on Friday evening after the victim, who is in her early twenties, alleged that she was sexually abused by the MLA when she was a minor. “Her statement was recorded before a magistrate, and a medical examination was conducted,” he said.