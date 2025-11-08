Huge cache of arms, ammunition found after gunbattle with Maoists

RANCHI: A huge cache of arms, ammunition and detonators was recovered after a gunfight between the security forces and Maoists in Saranda jungles of West Singhbhum in Jharkhand, police said on Friday.

“The seized items include two SLRs, one .303 rifle, 245 live cartridges, three magazines, six gelatin packets weighing over 16 kg, and 13 IEDs fitted with detonators. Ten electric and five non-electric detonators, five radio sets, and two interceptors, among others, were also recovered,” a police department statement said.

The encounter, which lasted for nearly 45 minutes, erupted when a joint team of police and 209 CoBRA Battalion was carrying out an anti-Maoist operation on Thursday evening, and the Naxalites fired at them. The Maoists managed to flee taking advantage of the hilly terrain and thick forest cover.

“The seizure of such a large cache of arms and explosives indicates that the Maoists were planning major subversive activities. Intensive search and combing operations are continuing to eliminate their network,” said a senior police officer.

According to the police, 60-65 Maoists are hiding in Saranda jungles, where they have planted thousands of IEDs, which has become a challenge for the security forces.

