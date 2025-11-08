Ice has been broken: BCCI, PCB exploring options to end Asia Cup trophy dispute, says Saikia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have taken the first steps toward resolving the Asia Cup trophy dispute, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed, following a meeting with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of an ICC gathering in Dubai.

The controversy arose after India, winners of the T20 Asia Cup final against Pakistan on September 28, refused to accept the trophy directly from Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairperson, citing his anti-India stance. The trophy has since remained at the ACC headquarters in Dubai, with staff instructed not to move it without Naqvi’s permission.

Naqvi, who arrived in Dubai at the last minute for the ICC board meeting on Friday, was not originally scheduled to participate in discussions on the matter. “I was a part of both the informal and formal meetings of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on the agenda but ICC facilitated a separate discussion between myself and the PCB chief, in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official,” Saikia told news agency PTI.

Saikia described the meeting as cordial and productive. “It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meet,” he said, adding that the BCCI and PCB will work together to explore various options for a solution.

“The ice has been broken now, so both sides will work out options and come to an amicable resolution. There will be options from the other side as well, and we will also give options on how to settle this issue,” Saikia said.