India backs Brazil’s Tropical Forests Forever initiative, joins as observer at CoP30

NEW DELHI: India welcomed Brazil’s initiative to establish the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), recognizing it as a significant step towards collective and sustained global action for the preservation of tropical forests. The country has joined the Facility as an Observer.

The TFFF is proposed as a blended-finance mechanism designed to incentivize countries to prevent the deforestation and degradation of moist broadleaf forests. The fund aims to utilize profits from capital market investments to provide results-based payments to rainforest countries.

Delivering India's National Statement at the Leaders’ Summit of CoP30 on November 7, Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia reiterated India's steadfast commitment to climate action, emphasising equity and national circumstances guided by the principles of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

The 30th Conference of Parties (CoP30) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is taking place in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21, 2025. India's statement highlighted the opportunity to reflect on the global response to the challenges of climate change and to celebrate the legacy of the Rio Summit, where the principles of equity and CBDR-RC were established as the foundation for the international climate regime, including the Paris Agreement of 2015.

In its statement, India showcased its development path, which is marked by low carbon emission intensity. Between 2005 and 2020, India successfully reduced its GDP's emission intensity by 36%, and this trend continues. Non-fossil fuel power now accounts for over 50% of India's installed capacity, enabling the country to meet its revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) target five years ahead of schedule.

The statement further highlighted India's expansion of forest and tree cover, which has created an additional carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent between 2005 and 2021. India has also emerged as the world's third-largest producer of renewable energy, with nearly 200 GW of installed renewable capacity.