Jaipur Diary | Raje’s roadshow with CM Bhajanlal in Anta

Winds of change as Raj to scrap two-child rule

Winds of change are blowing through Rajasthan’s local politics and now it’s all about family size. The state government has quietly kicked off the process to scrap the decades-old two-child rule that barred candidates with more than two children from contesting Panchayat and Municipal elections. A draft ordinance by the Law Department proposes that those blessed with “a larger family” be allowed to jump into the election ring. The Panchayati Raj and Local Self-Governance departments have sent in their proposals and once the Law Department gives the green light, the ordinance could be rolled out within this month itself.

Asaram walks out as HC grants him 6-month bail

Looks like the stars have finally aligned for Asaram. After 13 long years behind bars, the self-styled godman—serving a life sentence for raping a minor—has secured a breather. The Gujarat High Court has recently granted him six months’ bail on medical grounds, effectively suspending his sentence. During the hearing, Asaram’s lawyer painted a picture of an ailing 86-year-old who’s “already spent 12 years, 11 months, and 27 days in custody.” Asaram’s first taste of freedom came this January when he received interim bail for medical reasons. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Jodhpur court in April 2018.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com