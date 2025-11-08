Jaipur school under scrutiny after nine-year-old’s death; family blames bullying, inaction

JAIPUR: The investigation into the suicide of a nine-year-old student at a leading Jaipur school remains unresolved eight days after the incident, amid the family’s allegations of sustained bullying and school negligence.

According to the family, the girl had faced constant verbal abuse and harassment from her classmates. The ordeal reportedly began on October 10, when the greeted a fellow student.

That student allegedly spread a rumour that the victim had said “I love you,” a claim that soon circulated through the class and subjected her to daily teasing and humiliation, the family said.

The girl’s mother said she had confronted the other student’s parent, after which the student apologised. However, the bullying continued. Despite repeated complaints to the school administration, the family alleges that no effective action was taken to protect their daughter.

On Saturday, the girl’s parents released a video expressing their anguish and accusing the school of gross negligence.

In the video, her mother, Shivani Meena, said: “The school is very powerful. Neither the ruling party nor the opposition is supporting us in this fight. I appeal to all parents — those who send their children to school hoping they’ll return home safely — to stand with us. We are alone in this fight. This fight is not just her, but of all children.”

The victim’s father, Vijay Meena, also raised serious concerns about the school’s conduct, claiming that his daughter had been subjected to harassment for over a year.

“It’s been more than seven days since the incident, and the police are still not investigating properly. We demand a CBI inquiry so that our daughter can get justice,” he said.

Notably, the girl had died by sucide at the school premises on November 1.

Since her death, the family claims, the school administration has not contacted them. They also allege that the school is concealing crucial evidence, including CCTV footage from the day of the incident.

Earlier this week, Vijay Meena and his relatives met Rajasthan minister Kirori Lal Meena, apprising him of the case and accusing the school management of tampering with and destroying evidence. Prior to that, state education minister Madan Dilawar had also met the victim’s family and assured them that appropriate action would be taken.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)