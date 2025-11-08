Punjab police nab two men associated with terrorist outfit KLF who were planning 'sensational crimes'

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has arrested two men allegedly associated with terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) who were involved in the brutal murder of Italy-based Malkit Singh at Raja Sansi in Amritsar. Sophisticated weapons were recovered from the possession of the men who were planning to carry out sensational crimes in the state, said Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

Yadav said that the arrested men have been identified as Bikramjit Singh alias Bikram, a resident of Dhariwal village in Amritsar, and Karanbir Singh, a resident of village Saisra Kalan in Amritsar. The recovered weapons include one foreign-made .30 caliber PX5 pistol, one .30 caliber pistol, one foreign-made .45 caliber pistol, one .32 caliber pistol and one revolver along with 20 live cartridges from their possession.

Two unidentified persons had opened fire at Malkit Singh when he was sowing wheat in his field at Dhariwal village, along with his father, on November 1 at around 7pm. Due to severe injuries, Malkit Singh succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

Yadav said that Bikramjit is associated with the terrorist organization KLF and has a criminal history with cases registered under the Explosives Act, Attempt to Murder, and Arms Act. He was also involved in the 2018 grenade attack on a religious place at Raja Sansi, he said.