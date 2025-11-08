Rahul Gandhi rallies Congress in Madhya Pradesh, urges ‘brave fight’ against BJP for 2028

BHOPAL: Amid a hectic Bihar Assembly election campaign, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took time off on Saturday to address the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit’s training camp for newly appointed district and city chiefs at the hill station of Pachmarhi.

The former Congress president spoke to leaders appointed under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, an organisational restructuring initiative launched by him from Bhopal in June.

Gandhi emphasised the need to strengthen the organisation, ensure ideological clarity, and build a direct connect with the public to prepare for the 2028 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The address and his preceding meeting with senior state leaders came as the Election Commission of India began a Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in the state.