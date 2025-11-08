Seven Maoist cadres, including four women, surrender in Chhattisgarh under state rehab policy

RAIPUR: In an apparent promising outcome causing a jolt to an active regional Udanti Area Committee of banned CPI (Maoist) in the forested terrain of Gariaband district in eastern Chhattisgarh, the entire seven hardcore members associated with it have surrendered, police officials said on Saturday.

“Those who renounced the banned outfit belonged to the Udanti Area Committee under the Gariaband-Dhamtari-Nuapada division and were active for over a decade. They were involved in several violent incidents in the region from 2018 onwards, carrying a combined reward of Rs 37 lakh. The secretary of Udanti Area Committee had earlier expressed their readiness to shun the path of armed movement,” Nikhil Rakhecha, Gariaband district police chief, told TNIE.

The cadres, including four women who surrendered, have been identified as Arjita Tekam alias Suresha, Budhru alias Anita, Sule alias Jagat Singh, Vidhya Sodi alias Jamli, Kanti alias Mavali, Nandni, and Mallesh. They narrated how gradually they realised the “hollow, anti-development ideology” of the Maoist organisation and were yearning for a dignified life. They surrendered before the police on Friday evening.