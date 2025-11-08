Smart meter row heats up Budgam bypoll; voters lash out over Omar govt's broken power promise

SRINAGAR: “Remove the smart meter! Remove the smart meter! Fulfill our demands,” shouted an angry woman from a stage in Budgam in presence of ruling National Conference candidate Aga Mehmood, who is contesting the Budgam Assembly bypolls scheduled to be held on November 11.

The slogan quickly caught on with the crowd, with the NC candidate and other party leaders watching haplessly.

As winter tightens its grip on the Valley, the battle for Budgam is shifting squarely to the politics of power. The installation of smart power meters has emerged as a key poll issue for the Budgam bypolls, which was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat and retained Ganderbal. Omar had contested the Assembly polls from two seats and won from both.

The bypoll is being seen as a “litmus test and a referendum” on the policies of the Omar government, which completed one year in office last month.

In the 2014 Assembly campaign, NC had promised 200 units of free electricity if voted to power and had criticised the installation of smart meters as burdensome for the common man. However, after coming to power, the Omar government made a U-turn, justifying prepaid smart meters and comparing them to prepaid mobile phones, saying, “Consumers will pay first and then use electricity”.

Adding to public frustration, the government backed out of its pledge of 200 free units, announcing instead that free power would be given only to AAY families and only after installing rooftop solar panels.

The shift in stance has triggered sharp criticism from political opponents and widespread anger among Budgam residents, who will vote to elect a new MLA on November 11.