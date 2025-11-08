Smart meter row heats up Budgam bypoll; voters lash out over Omar govt's broken power promise

SRINAGAR: “Remove the smart meter! Remove the smart meter! Fulfill our demands,” shouted an angry woman from a stage in Budgam in presence of ruling National Conference candidate Aga Mehmood, who is contesting the Budgam Assembly bypolls scheduled to be held on November 11.
The slogan quickly caught on with the crowd, with the NC candidate and other party leaders watching haplessly.
As winter tightens its grip on the Valley, the battle for Budgam is shifting squarely to the politics of power. The installation of smart power meters has emerged as a key poll issue for the Budgam bypolls, which was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat and retained Ganderbal. Omar had contested the Assembly polls from two seats and won from both.
The bypoll is being seen as a “litmus test and a referendum” on the policies of the Omar government, which completed one year in office last month.
In the 2014 Assembly campaign, NC had promised 200 units of free electricity if voted to power and had criticised the installation of smart meters as burdensome for the common man. However, after coming to power, the Omar government made a U-turn, justifying prepaid smart meters and comparing them to prepaid mobile phones, saying, “Consumers will pay first and then use electricity”.
Adding to public frustration, the government backed out of its pledge of 200 free units, announcing instead that free power would be given only to AAY families and only after installing rooftop solar panels.
The shift in stance has triggered sharp criticism from political opponents and widespread anger among Budgam residents, who will vote to elect a new MLA on November 11.
“First the NC opposed smart meters and now they are forcing them on us. In postpaid billing, at least we could pay dues in instalments. With prepaid meters, if you can’t recharge, your power is cut off instantly,” said Abdul Rashid, a resident of Budgam.
NC candidate Aga Mehmood, facing a tough fight from PDP’s Aga Muntazir, has been at the receiving end of voters’ ire during his campaign over the issue. Sources close to Mehmood said people have been confronting him over the government’s broken promises, and the candidate is struggling to convince them that his party still stands by its commitments.
Mehmood’s troubles have deepened with NC firebrand leader and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah staying away from his campaign in protest over the unfulfilled promises.
Twenty-three candidates are in the fray for the Budgam bypolls, and except for Mehmood, nearly all have made opposition to smart meters and the promise of free electricity central to their campaigns.
Feeling the heat, Omar Abdullah during a rally in Budgam said, “People are free to decide on smart meter installation. If you don’t want a meter, don’t install it. But when we start providing free 200 units and your home doesn’t have meters, you won’t get the benefits.”
It remains to be seen whether Omar’s statement will soften public anger. Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone remarked, “This is no longer about free electricity. This is about the CM lying through his teeth… This is the ‘coffee and toffee’ moment for him for all times to come.”