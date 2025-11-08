TMC MP falls prey to cyber fraud, loses Rs 56L

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP from Serampore, Kalyan Banerjee, have reportedly lost over Rs 56 lakh in an alleged case of online banking fraud.

According to official sources, cybercriminals gained access to one of his dormant accounts at the State Bank of India (SBI) and siphoned off the funds through multiple unauthorised transactions.

The incident came to light after the SBI HC branch in Kolkata lodged a formal complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station, seeking an investigation into the matter.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fraudsters used forged Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, featuring a morphed photograph of the MP along with falsified PAN and Aadhaar details, to reactivate Banerjee’s dormant account.

The account in question was originally opened at SBI’s Legislative Assembly branch between 2001 and 2006.