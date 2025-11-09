40-year-old woman dies after being sexually assaulted by 14-year-old teen in HP; villagers block NH demanding action

SHIMLA/ HAMIRPUR: Following the death of a 40-year-old woman due to grievous injuries sustained while resisting an alleged rape attempt, the deceased's family members and villagers on Sunday blocked a national highway in Hamirpur district, demanding strict action against the juvenile accused.

The blockade was lifted after nearly three hours following intervention of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who spoke to the relatives of the deceased over phone and assured justice.

The woman died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh on Friday night, five days after she was allegedly attacked on November 3.

The 14-year-old accused who had confessed to the crime is lodged in a juvenile home.

Enraged over the incident, family members of the deceased and villagers blocked the Hamirpur-Dharamshala national highway stretch near Jhaniyari village, around 8 km from Hamirpur town, by keeping the woman's body on the road, and demanded justice for the deceased.

The police and local administration were at the spot, with senior officials trying to pacify the villagers who demanded the accused be brought there.