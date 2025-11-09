600 more families face eviction as Assam resumes demolition drive

The Assam government on Sunday resumed its eviction drive in Goalpara district to clear alleged encroachments on 1,140 bighas (over 376 acres) of forest land within the Dahikata Reserve Forest, affecting nearly 600 families.

Goalpara Deputy Commissioner Prodip Timung said the eviction operation was progressing “peacefully” and that prior notices had been issued more than two weeks ago, directing residents to vacate the area.

“There were 580 families who had encroached upon 1,140 bighas of land. Around 70% of them have already vacated after receiving notices, and the rest are in the process of moving out,” he told PTI.

The administration has deployed a large contingent of security personnel and heavy machinery, including excavators and tractors, to carry out the demolitions. The area has been divided into five blocks, and resistance has been reported only in one, Timung added. “We expect to complete the exercise by the end of the day,” he said.

The eviction, he clarified, is being carried out in accordance with the directions of the Gauhati High Court, which has earlier heard multiple petitions concerning the drive.

Officials said the families being evicted largely belong to the Bengali-speaking Muslim community.