'As always he spoke for himself': Congress distances from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on dynasty politics

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday publicly distanced itself from comments made by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, after he wrote an article criticising “dynasty politics” in India and suggesting the country should “trade dynasty for meritocracy.”

In a statement, Pawan Khera, Chairman of the party’s Media and Publicity Department, said, “Like always, Dr Shashi Tharoor speaks for himself, and the Indian National Congress outrightly dissociates itself from his most recent statement. That he continues to do so as a Congress MP and CWC member reflects the essential democratic and liberal spirit unique to the INC.”

The clarification came days after Tharoor, in an article for Project Syndicate titled “Indian Politics Are a Family Business”, argued that dynastic politics across the spectrum poses a “grave threat” to Indian democracy.

He wrote that India must “trade dynasty for meritocracy,” and observed that while the Nehru-Gandhi family is associated with Congress, lineage-driven politics extends to almost every party in the country.