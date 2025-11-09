'As always he spoke for himself': Congress distances from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on dynasty politics

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday publicly distanced itself from comments made by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, after he wrote an article criticising “dynasty politics” in India and suggesting the country should “trade dynasty for meritocracy.”
In a statement, Pawan Khera, Chairman of the party’s Media and Publicity Department, said, “Like always, Dr Shashi Tharoor speaks for himself, and the Indian National Congress outrightly dissociates itself from his most recent statement. That he continues to do so as a Congress MP and CWC member reflects the essential democratic and liberal spirit unique to the INC.”
The clarification came days after Tharoor, in an article for Project Syndicate titled “Indian Politics Are a Family Business”, argued that dynastic politics across the spectrum poses a “grave threat” to Indian democracy.
He wrote that India must “trade dynasty for meritocracy,” and observed that while the Nehru-Gandhi family is associated with Congress, lineage-driven politics extends to almost every party in the country.
Tharoor’s remarks triggered a backlash within his own party. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said he “feels sorry for people who make such comments,” adding that the Nehru-Gandhi family has made “immense sacrifices” for the nation.
“Everyone knows that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country. The Gandhis have even declined offers of the Prime Minister’s post. Calling it a family rule cannot be justified,” Venugopal said, urging Tharoor to explain his comments.
Several Congress leaders, including Pramod Tiwari and Udit Raj, also reacted. Tiwari defended the Gandhi family, saying no other family in India had made similar sacrifices or demonstrated such dedication. Udit Raj noted that dynastic trends are not unique to politics, pointing out that such patterns exist in other professions as well.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders seized upon Tharoor’s remarks, describing his piece as “insightful” and using it to attack Congress for promoting family-based politics.
Tharoor’s comments come amid a series of controversies involving his statements that diverged from the party line, including his recent remarks on the India–Pakistan conflict and India’s diplomatic response following the Pahalgam attack.