Assam cabinet approves bill to prohibit polygamy

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet on Sunday approved The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, aimed at prohibiting and eliminating the practice of polygamy.
The Bill, which will be tabled in the Assembly on 25 November, seeks to exempt ethnic communities and areas under the Sixth Schedule.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said convicts could face up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. Those concealing a previous marriage may face up to ten years’ imprisonment, while abettors, including Kazis, priests, or guardians,could face up to two years.
Sarma added that the government would establish a fund to compensate women who are victims of polygamy, ensuring financial support in cases of hardship.
“Polygamy is prohibited for any person who has a living spouse or is not legally separated from another spouse through due legal procedure, or is party to a marriage that has not been dissolved or annulled by a divorce decree,” an official statement said.
Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved the Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025–30, a significant step to position Assam as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and innovation over the next five years. The policy entails a total financial outlay of Rs 397 crore over the five-year period.