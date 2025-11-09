Assam cabinet approves bill to prohibit polygamy

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet on Sunday approved The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, aimed at prohibiting and eliminating the practice of polygamy.

The Bill, which will be tabled in the Assembly on 25 November, seeks to exempt ethnic communities and areas under the Sixth Schedule.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said convicts could face up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. Those concealing a previous marriage may face up to ten years’ imprisonment, while abettors, including Kazis, priests, or guardians,could face up to two years.