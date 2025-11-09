Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on Richter scale jolted India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 12:06 pm (IST) on Sunday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
The epicenter was at 90 km, NCS said on X.
Meanwhile, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.07 on Richter scale. GFZ said the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).
United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake that hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands measured 5.5 on Richter scale.
Further details are awaited.