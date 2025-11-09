Gujarat ATS arrests three people, including doctor, allegedly conspiring to carry out terror attack

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested three people who the police said were involved in an alleged conspiracy to carry out a major terrorist attack using a potent poison called 'ricin', PTI reported citing officials.

The accused, including a doctor identified as Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, hailing from Telangana along with two others from Uttar Pradesh, were in Gujarat to exchange weapons, according to Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi.

Two Glock pistols, a Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges and four litres of castor oil were recovered from Saiyed's possession after he was arrested by the ATS on Friday, said Joshi.

According to Joshi, the accused men have disclosed that their handler sends the arms consignment via a drone across the Pakistan border.

On interrogation, Saiyed revealed that he was plotting to carry out terrorist activities and had collected the weapons from an isolated place at Kalol in Gandhinagar district.

The official said that Saiyed's handler, Abu Khadija, was a resident of Afghanistan associated with the ISKP (Islamic State Khorasan Province), and he has also been in contact with several individuals from Pakistan.

"To execute a major terrorist attack, Saiyed, who earned his MBBS degree in China, has been preparing a highly lethal poison named 'ricin'. He had already started necessary research, procured equipment and raw materials, and initiated the initial chemical processing," Joshi said.

He said that Saiyed is highly educated and radicalised, and had planned to collect funds and recruit persons as part of a conspiracy to carry out major terrorist activities.