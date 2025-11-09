Housing ministry unveils national programme to remediate dumpsites by Sep 2026

NEW DELHI: To support ‘Lakshya Zero Dumpsites ’initiative to get rid of legacy waste, the ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Saturday launched initiative under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 -- the Dumpsite Remediation Accelerator Programme (DRAP).

This one-year-long programme adopts a fast-tracked, structured approach to remediate these dumpsites at an accelerated pace, reclaiming precious land for uses in utility services, parks, green lungs or community facilities and also prevents fresh waste accumulation.

The programme seeks to reclaim valuable urban land for community and infrastructure development by September 2026.

During the inaugural session of the National Urban Conclave 2025 held in Delhi, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal launched DRAP.

At present, 1,428 sites are undergoing remediation, and about 80 percent of the legacy waste is concentrated in 214 sites across 202 urban local bodies (ULBs). DRAP will prioritise these high-impact locations, covering approximately 8.8 crore metric tonnes of legacy waste.

So far, 1,048 dumpsites holding nearly 25 core MT of waste have been fully remediated, with several others in various stages of completion. In total, 14.33 crore MT of legacy waste have been processed, and nearly 7,580 acres (50 percent) of land have been reclaimed.