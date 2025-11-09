India to host 60th DGP-IGP conference in Raipur with focus on eliminating naxal threat

NEW DELHI: With a special focus on the government’s goal of completely eliminating the Naxal threat, the 60th annual Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Conference will be held in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur from 28 to 30 November.
As per established practice, the event will bring together India’s top police leadership in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This year, the main focus of the conference will be on strategies to launch a final push against Naxal operatives, now confined to limited areas.
The high-level meet will also serve as a strategic platform to deliberate on other evolving internal security challenges and shape the future of modern policing, according to the conference agenda.
The complete eradication of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) will remain central to discussions, as it is a national priority set by the Ministry of Home Affairs with a target deadline of 31 March 2026.
With just five months remaining, discussions will focus on assessing current progress, identifying operational gaps, and recalibrating strategies for the final phase of anti-Naxal operations, officials said.
“The Prime Minister and Home Minister are expected to personally review feedback from DGPs and heads of central forces, ensuring on-ground challenges are directly addressed and operations remain aligned with the national priority of total elimination of Naxalism,” a senior MHA official said.
Hosting the event in Raipur underscores Chhattisgarh’s strategic significance in India’s internal security landscape. As one of the states most affected by Naxal activity, Chhattisgarh provides a critical setting for real-time evaluation of counter-insurgency efforts and inter-agency coordination. The venue selection reflects both the symbolic and operational importance of consolidating gains achieved against left-wing extremists in recent years.
Beyond the Naxal threat, the conference will address a broad range of internal security and policing challenges, including innovations in modern policing. Top leadership will review next-generation law enforcement models and best practices for proactive policing.
Discussions will focus on enhancing tech-driven surveillance through advanced tools and data-driven intelligence systems. Another key area will be the effective use of Artificial Intelligence in security, considered both a potential threat and an opportunity for predictive policing, cyber defence, and crime analysis. Participants will explore ways to strengthen real-time intelligence sharing and inter-state coordination to build a unified national security grid.
Senior police and intelligence officials from all states and central agencies will participate in sessions promoting an integrated approach to internal security. The exchange of ideas, best practices, and operational experience is expected to strengthen national preparedness and improve inter-agency synergy.
Many key figures in India’s security architecture believe the Raipur conference will help shape the roadmap for the country’s security strategy, balancing innovation, coordination, and decisive action to ensure public safety and national security.