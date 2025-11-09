India to host 60th DGP-IGP conference in Raipur with focus on eliminating naxal threat

NEW DELHI: With a special focus on the government’s goal of completely eliminating the Naxal threat, the 60th annual Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Conference will be held in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur from 28 to 30 November.

As per established practice, the event will bring together India’s top police leadership in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This year, the main focus of the conference will be on strategies to launch a final push against Naxal operatives, now confined to limited areas.

The high-level meet will also serve as a strategic platform to deliberate on other evolving internal security challenges and shape the future of modern policing, according to the conference agenda.