Modi envisions Uttarakhand as 'spiritual capital of the world', unveils Rs 8,000 crore projects

DEHRADUN: Marking Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the state has the potential to establish itself as the 'Spiritual Capital of the World' while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 8,260 crore at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) grounds.

Addressing a massive crowd, PM Modi deeply connected with the audience by beginning his 29-minute speech in the local dialect. "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand ka mera bhai bandhu, Didi bhooli, dana syana, aap sabhyuthen myaar namaskar" (My brothers and sisters of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, elders and young ones, I offer my respectful greetings to all of you).

The Prime Minister emphasised that Uttarakhand serves as the spiritual heartbeat of India, drawing millions of pilgrims annually. He stated, "The journey of these devotees opens the path of devotion and simultaneously injects new energy into Uttarakhand’s economy."

PM Modi highlighted the dramatic economic and infrastructural turnaround since the state's formation. He pointed out the exponential growth in the state's fiscal health and infrastructure:

"Twenty-five years ago, the annual budget of Uttarakhand was around Rs 4,000 crore; today, it has surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore."

He further cataloged progress in key sectors, noting that power generation has quadrupled, road length has doubled, and the number of medical colleges has increased from one to ten.

Recalling past hurdles, he remarked in Garhwali: "Pehli paharoun ki chadhai, vikasai baadh rok den’d chhai, ab vakhi bati nei baat khulan lagi" (Earlier, the mountain climbs halted the path of development; now, new paths are opening from there).