Omar Abdullah swears on holy Quran, denies alleged alliance talks with BJP in 2024

SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has sworn on the Holy Quran, denying claims by senior J&K BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma that he sought an alliance with the BJP in 2024 to secure statehood.

“I swear on the Holy Quran that I didn’t seek an alliance with the BJP in 2024 for statehood or for any other reason. Unlike Sunil Sharma, I don’t tell lies for a living,” Omar posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The CM was responding to allegations made by Sharma during poll campaigning in Budgam, where the LoP dared him to swear that he had no secret dealings with Delhi. Sharma claimed that after the 2014 elections, Omar had attempted to ally with the BJP, but NC leadership refused such overtures.