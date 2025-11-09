Rahul Gandhi's visit to Madhya Pradesh Congress camp stresses upon 'direct connect' ahead of 2028 polls

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to a Congress training camp in Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi has made headlines for an unusual reason: Gandhi complied with the camp's late-arrival punishment of 10 push-ups. Following his precedent, all other late-commers leaders also complied with the push-up punishment.

Informed sources recollected that Gandhi had arrived late for the training session on Saturday. The concerned training wing’s head Sachin Rao informed Gandhi that latecomers have to face punishment.

In a light-hearted manner, a curious Gandhi asked Rao, about what punishment was earned by him. Rao then told the Rae Bareli MP that he needed to do at least ten push-ups as punishment. Gandhi promptly complied and completed the punishment.

Not just did Gandhi do the push-ups, but also sat with the district and city unit chiefs on the floor, stressing on the principle of team-building and discipline within the party.

Gandhi reportedly also demonstrated the skills of Jujitsu (Japanese martial art) which help tighten one’s grips on the ground.

The session concluded, with Gandhi joining the district and city unit chiefs and their families at a special dinner.

Importantly, the MP Congress’s ongoing training camp in Pachmarhi (Narmadapuram) is part of the focussed ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ which aims to rebuild the grand old party’s organisation across the BJP-ruled state.

While the former Congress national president attended the meeting of MP Congress leaders and later addressed the training session of district and city unit Congress heads on Saturday, he was taken on a jungle safari in Pachmarhi with other leaders on Sunday, before flying back to join the last day of campaign in assembly poll bound Bihar.