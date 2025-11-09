Three NIT Silchar students drown in Assam waterfall

GUWAHATI: Three first year students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in Assam drowned on Saturday. The incident occurred at the Bulchol (Hmunthajao) waterfall in Harangajao area of the hill district of Dima Hasao.

The deceased – Sauhard Rai, Sarbavartika Singh (both from Uttar Pradesh) and Radhika (from Bihar) – were out on an outing to the scenic site when they accidentally fell into the waterfall.

"The bodies of Sauhard Kumar and Radhika Kumari were recovered at around 11.35 am and 11.43 am of Sunday respectively," an official report stated.

The body of Sarbavartika was recovered on Saturday evening. Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force, Assam Rifles, police, District Disaster Management Authority, and local community members were engaged in the rescue operations.

Authorities said poor mobile connectivity and lack of vehicular access in the hilly terrain affected rescue efforts. They advised the public to exercise caution while visiting waterfalls and other natural sites in the area during the post-monsoon season.