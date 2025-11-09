Two Christians denied burial ground in their native village in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Residents of Chhattisgarh’s Jewartala village denied a burial spot to a Christian convert from the same village.

This comes days after a converted Christian was denied a burial spot at Kodekurse in Kanker district.

The administration intervened but reportedly failed to secure any 'justifiable relief' for the distressed family.

Raman Sahu and his family converted to Christianity a few years ago. He succumbed to illness at Raipur private hospital and was brought to Jewartala village, about 90 km from the state capital, but the locals didn't allow it.

According to eyewitnesses, the villagers firmly obstructed the body from entering the village and set a condition that the last rites would be permitted only according to the village’s traditional rituals.

The police force was deployed to avert any untoward incident as tension prevailed in the region amid raging controversy.