Two Haryana gangsters detained in Georgia, US to be deported to India soon

CHANDIGARH: Two Gangsters from Haryana, Venkatesh Garg and Bhanu Rana, have been detained in Georgia and United States respectively and are likely to be deported back to India soon.

Confirming that both the gangsters have been detained, a senior Haryana police official told TNIE that a team is already in Georgia to bring back the fugitive and deliberations are going on to bring back Rana from United States.

Sources pointed out that Venkatesh Garg is associated with the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang and hails from Narayangarh in Haryana. More than ten criminal cases are registered against. He fled to Georgia after being implicated in the murder of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Bhanu Rana a close associate of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He hails from Karnal and has been operating across Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. His name surfaced during investigations into a grenade attack in Punjab earlier this year. In June this year, the Special Task Force (STF) in Karnal arrested two men carrying hand grenades and pistols who then reportedly confessed that they were acting on the orders of Rana. Also several charge sheets have been filed against him in various cases.

Officials from multiple security agencies, including the Haryana police, called the arrests a significant success.

Sources also claimed that more than two dozen gangsters from India have fled and are now living and operating from abroad, where they run extortion and smuggling rackets after hiring operatives back home.