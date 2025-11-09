Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi appointed new Commandant of National Defence Academy

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Sunday said Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi has assumed the appointment of Commandant, National Defence Academy on November 1 from Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh.
Admiral Singh, commissioned in July 1990, has been moved to the New Delhi based Naval Headquarters as the Chief of personnel (COP). He is a Gunnery and Missile specialist.
Admiral Jaggi is an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 January 1993. The Flag Officer is a Navigation and Direction specialist and in a career spanning over three decades he has tenanted various Operational, Staff, Diplomatic and Instructional assignments.
"He has commanded the missile vessel INS Veer and the indigenous Shivalik class stealth guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri," MoD said in a release. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and the prestigious Naval War College, Goa. In addition to the career courses, the Admiral also completed the United Nations Observer Course from Swedish Armed Forces International Centre (SWEDINT), Sweden.
His instructional appointments include tenures of Divisional Officer at his alma mater, Indian Naval Academy and a stint as an instructor at DSSC, Wellington. In the rank of Commodore, the senior officer gained experience in matters of foreign cooperation and international relations during his assignments as the Naval Adviser at High Commission of India, London and as Commodore (Foreign Cooperation) at NHQ, New Delhi.
After promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he was appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area. Prior taking over the reins of Commandant, NDA, he was Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area where he was responsible for the Coastal Defence of the state and progressed various initiatives pertaining to administration, infrastructure projects, welfare and well being of Naval Community under the purview of Western Naval Command. During the tenure, the Flag Officer was also actively involved in community engagements, outreach events and civil-military liaison activities in concert and coordination with Maharashtra state and civil agencies, the ministry said.
With Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi at the helm, said MoD, National Defence Academy will continue to uphold its distinguished legacy of preparing and grooming the future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces. Under his stewardship, the focus will remain steadfast on preserving the strong joint training ethos at this premiere Tri-Services Training institution, the ministry added.