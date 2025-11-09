Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi appointed new Commandant of National Defence Academy

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Sunday said Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi has assumed the appointment of Commandant, National Defence Academy on November 1 from Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh.

Admiral Singh, commissioned in July 1990, has been moved to the New Delhi based Naval Headquarters as the Chief of personnel (COP). He is a Gunnery and Missile specialist.

Admiral Jaggi is an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 January 1993. The Flag Officer is a Navigation and Direction specialist and in a career spanning over three decades he has tenanted various Operational, Staff, Diplomatic and Instructional assignments.

"He has commanded the missile vessel INS Veer and the indigenous Shivalik class stealth guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri," MoD said in a release. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and the prestigious Naval War College, Goa. In addition to the career courses, the Admiral also completed the United Nations Observer Course from Swedish Armed Forces International Centre (SWEDINT), Sweden.