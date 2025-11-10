2024 Asia Cup winner Vishnu Raghunathan among two Navy kayakers killed in road mishap in Bhopal

BHOPAL: An early morning killer road mishap claimed the lives of two talented Indian Navy kayakers, including the Asia Cup gold medallist Vishnu Raghunathan in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal. Both the kayakers hailed from Kerala.

The mishap happened in Bhopal’s Parwalia area on Sunday morning, when the duo identified as chief petty officer and 2024 Asia Cup gold medallist Vishnu Raghunathan (27) and petty officer Ananth Krishnan (18), were riding a motorcycle to Bhopal’s Boat Club for being part of an ongoing training camp.

The duo was in Bhopal for the training camp of their naval unit and 18-year-old Ananth Krishnan had joined the Navy recently.

According to local police sources, the accident happened when the speeding vehicle (possibly a truck) rammed into the motorcycle on the main road near Raksha Vihar Colony.