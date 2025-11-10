360 kg explosive material, arms recovered in Haryana; Al-Falah University doctor among two arrested

NEW DELHI: As the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered IED-making material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad on Monday, Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the joint operation involving the J&K Police and Haryana Police.
"It is an ongoing joint operation between Haryana police and J&K police. An accused, Dr Muzammil, was nabbed. 360 kg of inflammable material was recovered yesterday, which is possibly ammonium nitrate. It is not RDX... The operation is still underway," he said.
Furthermore, he elaborated on the recovered arms and ammunition, including pistols, live cartridges, timers, batteries, walkie-talkie sets, heavy metal, and more.
"One assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with 8 live rounds, two empty cartidges, two additional magazines, 8 large suitcases, 4 small suitcases and a bucket from which approx 360 kgs of inflammable material has been recovered. It is suspected to be ammonium nitrate. Twenty timers with batteries, 24 remotes, approximately 5 kg of heavy metal, walkie-talkie sets, electric wiring, batteries, and other contraband materials have been recovered. It is not RDX...It is not an AK-47; it is an assault rifle. It is like an AK-47 but slightly smaller than it. But it is not AK-47..." Faridabad CP Satender Kumar stated.
The arrested accused was a physician at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.
CP Gupta said, "This joint operation has been going on for fifteen days... Two accused persons have been booked until now, including Dr Muzsammil from Faridabad, and another accused, Aadil Rather, has been arrested from J&K's Saharanpur."
Aadil Rather was detained after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his locker at the Government Medical College (GMC) by Srinagar Police, with the assistance of Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Anantnag. According to Police sources, it was Adil Rather's confession that led to the arrest of De Muzammil and the recovery of the large amount of expolsives.
Earlier on Sunday, continuing its sustained efforts to uproot the terror ecosystem from the grassroots level, Kulgam Police launched a massive crackdown across multiple locations in the district.
The operation targeted Overground workers (OGWs), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) accused persons, sympathisers, and relatives of killed and active terrorists, particularly in areas where encounters had earlier taken place.
During the operation, several suspects were detained for questioning, and multiple houses were searched. The action forms part of Kulgam Police's Zero-Tolerance Policy towards terrorism and its support network.
It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Kulgam Police had initiated strong action against J-K Nationals Operating from Pak/PoK (JKNOPs) and SIM card vendors facilitating terror communication channels.
On November 8, in a major operation aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terror and subversive activities in the district, Kulgam Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown on J&K Nationals Operating from Pakistan/Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were carried out in several parts of the district, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terror activities at the behest of their relatives currently based across the border.
During the operation, several relatives and associates of active JKNOP members were arrested under relevant provisions of law for their continued involvement in anti-national activities, including logistical support, propaganda distribution, and aiding recruitment. Digital devices and incriminating materials were also seized during the raids.
Kulgam Police has reiterated its commitment to uphold peace and security in the district, stating that operations against the terror support network will continue to ensure its complete dismantling.