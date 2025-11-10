All eyes on Bihar women voters as final phase campaigning winds up

NEW DELHI/PATNA : CAMPAIGNING for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Sunday evening, capping nearly a month of intense canvassing and clamorous exchanges between the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Polling will take place on November 11 across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, marking the decisive round of a high-stakes contest.

The first phase on November 6 saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 percent, the highest in the state’s history, with women outnumbering men at poll booths. The turnout of women voters in this phase may well decide whether, as many put it, “Rajnitik badlav ki hawa chali ya nahi (if a political wind of change has blown).”

Among key seats going to polls in this phase are Chakai, from where JD(U) minister Sumit Kumar Singh is seeking re-election, BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh’s Jamui, JD(U) minister Leshi Singh’s Dhamdaha, and BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh’s Chhatapur.

In the second and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections, all eyes are on women voters— 1.74 crore of them out of 3.70 crore total electors—are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the outcome.

“Women voters have certainly become a segment that could determine the fortunes of both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB),” said Ravi K Sinha, a Patna-based political analyst.

Both alliances have aggressively courted women voters. Nitish Kumar has leaned on elfare schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which `10,000 was directly credited to over two crore women to promote financial independence.