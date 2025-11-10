Anta by-election turns into prestige battle for BJP and Congress in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The Anta Assembly by-election, scheduled for November 11, has turned into a prestige battle in Rajasthan for both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Though the contest is for a single seat, political observers say that the reputations of several prominent leaders are at stake in this close fight.
For the BJP, the election carries the weight of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and MP Dushyant Singh — who is overseeing an Assembly election for the first time. Since Bhajanlal Sharma’s elevation to the CM’s post after the 2023 elections, Raje has been politically sidelined. Yet, Anta remains an area of her influence due to its proximity to her own constituency, Jhalawar, and because it falls within the Lok Sabha seat of her son, Dushyant Singh.
The BJP’s delay in announcing its candidate for Anta is believed to have stemmed from internal discussions and the need for Raje’s approval. Eventually, with her consent, the party fielded grassroots worker Morpal Suman — a decision seen as a compromise to balance factional interests. However, Raje’s stature is now directly tied to the outcome, while a loss would also raise uncomfortable questions about CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s leadership.
The seriousness of the contest is evident from the BJP’s full-throttle campaign. Both Raje and Bhajanlal Sharma led separate roadshows in Anta within a span of three days, underscoring the political significance of the seat. To ensure a strong organizational push, state party president Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Ministers Jogaram Patel, Jogaram Kumawat, Otaram Dewasi, MLA Shrichand Kripalani, Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi, and MLA Nauksham Chaudhary have all camped in the constituency.
On the Congress side, the stakes are equally high. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, and election in-charge MLA Ashok Chandna are all deeply involved in the campaign. Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya — considered a Gehlot loyalist — has represented Anta twice and held key portfolios in the previous Congress government. Confident of his popularity, the Congress has once again placed its bet on Bhaya. However, a defeat would not only raise questions about the party’s choice but also dent its credibility, particularly after Dotasra’s leadership helped the Congress win 11 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan in the last general elections.
Meanwhile, independent candidate Naresh Meena has emerged as an unexpected force. He has received backing from Independent MLA Rajendra Gudha, RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh — all of whom have held public meetings to create a favorable atmosphere for him. Political analysts believe this alignment could mark the beginning of a new front in Rajasthan politics, traditionally dominated by the Congress and the BJP. The alliance between Gudha, a vocal Rajput leader, and Beniwal, a Jat face, is particularly notable given their historically antagonistic political paths.
However, Meena’s aggressive political style has often landed him in controversy. During the Deoli-Uniyara by-election last year, he was booked for slapping an on-duty SDM while contesting as a candidate. His frequent confrontations and provocative remarks have kept him in the headlines. If Meena manages to pull off an upset in Anta, it could signal a significant shift and be remembered as a defining moment in state politics.
It is worth noting that since the 2023 Assembly elections, Rajasthan has witnessed nine by-elections — and the trend has largely favored the BJP. Of these, the Congress has lost eight seats, managing to win only one, while the BJP has secured seven victories.
As the battle for Anta intensifies, the outcome will not just decide the verdict for electing one MLA but could also redefine political equations across Rajasthan.