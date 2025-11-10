Anta by-election turns into prestige battle for BJP and Congress in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The Anta Assembly by-election, scheduled for November 11, has turned into a prestige battle in Rajasthan for both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Though the contest is for a single seat, political observers say that the reputations of several prominent leaders are at stake in this close fight.

For the BJP, the election carries the weight of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and MP Dushyant Singh — who is overseeing an Assembly election for the first time. Since Bhajanlal Sharma’s elevation to the CM’s post after the 2023 elections, Raje has been politically sidelined. Yet, Anta remains an area of her influence due to its proximity to her own constituency, Jhalawar, and because it falls within the Lok Sabha seat of her son, Dushyant Singh.

The BJP’s delay in announcing its candidate for Anta is believed to have stemmed from internal discussions and the need for Raje’s approval. Eventually, with her consent, the party fielded grassroots worker Morpal Suman — a decision seen as a compromise to balance factional interests. However, Raje’s stature is now directly tied to the outcome, while a loss would also raise uncomfortable questions about CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s leadership.

The seriousness of the contest is evident from the BJP’s full-throttle campaign. Both Raje and Bhajanlal Sharma led separate roadshows in Anta within a span of three days, underscoring the political significance of the seat. To ensure a strong organizational push, state party president Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Ministers Jogaram Patel, Jogaram Kumawat, Otaram Dewasi, MLA Shrichand Kripalani, Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi, and MLA Nauksham Chaudhary have all camped in the constituency.