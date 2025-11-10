Army brainstorms on unified national security framework for future conflicts

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Monday initiated a two-day seminar in Jaipur which aims towards developing a unified national security framework.

The Army said, "The Security Synergy Seminar on 'A Whole-of-Nation Approach (WoNA) to Counter Future Conflicts' commenced on 10 Nov 25 at Jaipur Military Station under the aegis of South Western (Sapta Shakti) Command, in collaboration with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), New Delhi."

The deliberations focused on evolving multi-domain threats and formulating a comprehensive national security framework.

The concept of 'citizen warriors' emphasises that every citizen is a 'gate keeper'. The brainstorming sessions intend to identify gaps in institutional, technological and operational domains in the current 'mil-civil fusion' and simultaneously recommend measures/ actions for integration of all the stakeholders, bridging the gaps in policy, resources and inter-agency coordination for building a security culture.

The first day of the seminar witnessed thought-provoking sessions on 'The Strategic Imperative of WoNA' and 'Forging Partnerships - The Pillars of Collaboration'.

The second day will deliberate on invigorating ideas on 'information operations' and a state-level framework to tackle future conflicts.

As per the Army statement, the special highlight of the seminar "is to propose a framework for Rajasthan, which will act as an example for other states to imbibe."