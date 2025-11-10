Ayush ministry to strengthen scientific research, enhance quality, safety standards: Minister

NEW DELHI: The Ayush Ministry in collaboration with the WHO aims to strengthen scientific research, enhance quality and safety standards, and ensure that the benefits of traditional medicine are available to all, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Monday.
“Traditional medicine is a repository of cultural identity, community wisdom, and humanity’s collective knowledge of nature and wellbeing, and the world has renewed its appreciation for integrative health approaches that combine traditional wisdom with modern medical science,” said Jadhav at a curtain raiser event for the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine to be held here from December 17-19.
The Summit, co-hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Ayush, will convene over approximately 7,000 participants in hybrid mode from across the world.
Jadhav said this summit represents another milestone in the joint pursuit of equitable, accessible, and evidence-based healthcare systems across the world
“Working closely with WHO and the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, we aim to strengthen research, enhance quality and safety standards, and ensure that the benefits of traditional medicine are available to all,” the minister said.
Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ayush Ministry, said India, in collaboration with WHO and global partners, is working to strengthen standards, advance research, and ensure quality assurance.
“We are confident that this global dialogue will foster meaningful international cooperation,” he added.
Dr Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director Emeritus, WHO South-East Asia Region, and Senior Advisor on Traditional Medicine to the WHO Director-General, said, “Traditional medicine is an integral part of achieving Health for All. With 170 Member States reporting its use and global frameworks advancing, the momentum behind this sector is stronger than ever. The GTMC in Jamnagar and the Traditional Medicine Global Library represent vital steps toward evidence-informed, people-centred, and holistic healthcare for a healthier, more sustainable future.”
Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, emphasised India’s role in shaping global frameworks for traditional medicine and the international significance of the Summit.
“The shared vision of restoring well-being and balance reflects growing global recognition of traditional medicine in universal health coverage. The Ministry of Ayush has strengthened these systems through research, pharmacovigilance, and global collaborations, including the WHO Global Centre in Jamnagar.”
Dr Shyama Kuruvilla, Director, WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, outlined the global landscape and emerging priorities. “The Summit aims to advance a global movement to restore balance for people and the planet, grounded in the science and practice of Traditional Medicine.”
Guided by the Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034 (World Health Assembly 78), the Summit will highlight the latest evidence and innovations and address critical issues.
Dr Catharina Boehme, Senior Advisor to the WHO Director-General and Officer-in-Charge, WHO SEARO, said, “Traditional medicine is not peripheral to global health - it is integral to realising the vision of Health for All. We look to countries to champion high-level participation at the Ministerial Roundtable. As we move towards the Summit, let us renew our shared commitment to building accessible, affordable, inclusive, and evidence-based health systems.”