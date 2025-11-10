Ayush ministry to strengthen scientific research, enhance quality, safety standards: Minister

NEW DELHI: The Ayush Ministry in collaboration with the WHO aims to strengthen scientific research, enhance quality and safety standards, and ensure that the benefits of traditional medicine are available to all, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Monday.

“Traditional medicine is a repository of cultural identity, community wisdom, and humanity’s collective knowledge of nature and wellbeing, and the world has renewed its appreciation for integrative health approaches that combine traditional wisdom with modern medical science,” said Jadhav at a curtain raiser event for the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine to be held here from December 17-19.

The Summit, co-hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Ayush, will convene over approximately 7,000 participants in hybrid mode from across the world.

Jadhav said this summit represents another milestone in the joint pursuit of equitable, accessible, and evidence-based healthcare systems across the world

“Working closely with WHO and the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, we aim to strengthen research, enhance quality and safety standards, and ensure that the benefits of traditional medicine are available to all,” the minister said.