Bhopal model found dead under mysterious circumstances; live-in partner missing

BHOPAL: A 27-year-old female model, Khushboo Ahirwar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal, early Monday morning.

According to reports, Khushboo was allegedly abandoned by her live-in partner, Qasim, at a private hospital near Bhainsakhedi on Indore Road. Qasim has been untraceable since then.

Doctors at the hospital declared Khushboo dead upon arrival. After being informed by the hospital, local police rushed to the scene, and the body was sent to Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal for autopsy under magisterial supervision.

Outside the hospital, Khushboo’s mother, Laxmi Ahirwar, broke down in grief and alleged that her daughter had been brutally murdered.

“There were blue injury marks all over her body, her face was swollen, and there were bruises on her private parts as well. My daughter has been murdered brutally,” alleged Laxmi.

Family sources said Khushboo, a college dropout, had been in a live-in relationship with Qasim, who left her at the hospital and has been missing since.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that Khushboo and Qasim were returning from Ujjain to Bhopal when her health deteriorated. Qasim reportedly left her at the hospital on Indore Road and fled.

Echoing their mother’s sentiments, Khushboo’s sister also alleged foul play and demanded Qasim’s immediate arrest.

“We want justice. The man who killed Khushboo should be arrested immediately and punished severely,” she said.