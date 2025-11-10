Budgam bypoll seen as litmus test for Omar Abdullah government; NC deploys full force to retain seat

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference (NC) has gone all out in the high-stakes Budgam bypolls, which are being seen as a referendum and popularity test for the Omar Abdullah government.

The NC has deployed its entire political machinery, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and party MLAs, to ensure victory for its candidate, Aga Mehmood, in the Budgam Assembly constituency, which goes to bypolls on November 11.

The poll campaign ended yesterday evening.

NC’s Aga Mehmood is among 17 candidates contesting the Budgam bypolls, which was necessitated after CM Omar vacated the seat and retained the Ganderbal seat. Omar had contested two Assembly constituencies and won from both.

As the Budgam bypoll is being viewed as a test of the NC government’s popularity, the ruling party has left no stone unturned to reach out to voters and seek support for its candidate. From Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh, and MLAs from North, South, and Central Kashmir to those from Banihal and Gurez, all turned up in Budgam, participating in roadshows, gatherings, and corner meetings in an unusual show of strength that underscores the importance NC is attaching to this election.

According to political observers, “It is for the first time that we have seen MLAs in such large numbers campaigning for the party candidate. In the past, it was mainly the party chief Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah leading the poll campaign. This time, nearly every MLA of NC is in Budgam, which shows how critical the seat is for the ruling party.”

Aga Mehmood faces a stiff challenge from PDP’s Aga Muntazir, although other strong candidates, including independent Muntazir Moh-ud-Din and AIP’s Nazir Ahmad Khan, are also in the fray.