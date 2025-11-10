Cold wave to persist across North, East, and Central India for next four days: IMD

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the continuation of cold wave conditions across northern, eastern, and central India for the next four days. Minimum temperatures in northwest India are expected to drop by 2–3°C in the coming days.

According to the IMD, cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated areas of west Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east and west Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, and Odisha over the next three to four days.

A cold wave, as defined by the IMD, occurs when the minimum temperature at a particular weather station drops significantly below normal—specifically by 4.5°C to 6.4°C or more—and when the absolute temperature reaches or falls below certain thresholds (≤10°C in the plains or ≤0°C in the hills).

Currently, cold wave and severe cold wave conditions have already been reported in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have also been affected since November 9.

The IMD has observed that minimum temperatures are ranging between 7°C and 10°C in various regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, northern Haryana, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. In these areas, temperatures have dropped below normal by 5.1°C or more, creating potential health hazards.