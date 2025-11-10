Defence production touches Rs 1.51 lakh crore; Indian products gaining global respect: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday lauded the remarkable performance of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) while chairing a comprehensive review meeting at the newly inaugurated DPSU Bhawan, World Trade Centre, Naoroji Nagar, New Delhi, on 10 November 2025.
Reviewing the performance of the 15 DPSUs, the Defence Minister underlined that in 2024–25, India achieved defence production worth ₹1.51 lakh crore, with DPSUs contributing 71.6% of the total. Defence exports reached ₹6,695 crore, underscoring growing global confidence in India’s indigenous systems.
“This clearly indicates that ‘Made in India’ defence products are gaining global respect,” he remarked.
Emphasising the need to sustain this momentum, Rajnath Singh urged all DPSUs to focus on rapid indigenisation of critical technologies, holistic R&D, product quality enhancement, timely deliveries, and a strategic approach to increase exports. He directed the undertakings to define clear indigenisation and R&D roadmaps with measurable milestones to be presented at the next review meeting.
“On behalf of the Government, I assure you that wherever special intervention or assistance is required, it will be provided promptly,” he added.
During the meeting, four DPSUs — Munitions India Limited (MIL), Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), India Optel Limited (IOL) and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) — were felicitated on being granted Miniratna (Category-I) status. The Defence Minister described this as a reflection of their growing efficiency, autonomy, and contribution to the defence sector.
Commending the DPSUs for their steadfast contribution to strengthening India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Rajnath Singh said, “All our 16 DPSUs are serving as strong pillars of the country’s self-reliance. Their excellent performance in operations like Operation Sindoor testifies to the reliability and capability of our indigenous platforms.”
He recalled that the transformation of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board into seven new DPSUs in 2021 had ushered in greater functional independence, innovation and competitiveness. The newly granted Miniratna status, he added, would empower the four DPSUs to undertake capacity expansion, modernisation, and explore new ventures and collaborations, including joint ventures and mergers with both public and private sector partners.
As part of the event, three major MoUs were exchanged among DPSUs, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and self-reliance. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) signed MoUs with Yantra India Limited (YIL) to support its modernisation efforts and establish a 10,000-tonne forging press facility — a crucial step towards reducing import dependence for aluminium alloys used in defence and aerospace.
HAL has committed an interest-free advance of ₹435 crore to YIL, while BDL will provide a sustained workload of up to 3,000 metric tonnes over ten years. A third MoU was signed for the creation of a Metal Bank at MIDHANI to ensure uninterrupted availability of critical raw materials for defence projects of national importance.
Rajnath Singh also unveiled a series of R&D initiatives, including the HAL R&D Manual, aimed at strengthening the research and development ecosystem through digitisation, intellectual property generation and collaboration with Indian academia. The R&D Roadmap of DPSUs integrates ongoing initiatives and future strategies, marking a decisive shift from licensed production to indigenous design and development — a step towards technological self-sufficiency in defence.
In a major move towards sustainable defence manufacturing, the Defence Minister launched SWAYAM – Sustainable and Green Defence Manufacturing, a comprehensive compendium capturing the green transition across DPSUs. Anchored in the Comprehensive Energy Efficiency Action Plan (CEEAP) 2023, SWAYAM details efforts to enhance energy efficiency, expand renewable energy adoption and reduce carbon emissions across the defence production ecosystem. Supported by digital tools such as the SWARNA Dashboard and the DPSU Energy Efficiency Index, the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to combining sustainability with self-reliance.
IOL and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) were felicitated for achieving 100% green energy usage. IOL switched completely to renewable energy in September 2025, reducing 8,669 tonnes of CO₂ emissions and saving ₹26.36 lakh in the first quarter of FY 2025–26. BEL, a Navratna DPSU, became the first to achieve the RE100 milestone in January 2025, bringing down its Scope-2 emissions from 15,000 metric tonnes to absolute zero — a major stride towards its Net Zero goals.
Appreciating the leadership, innovation and commitment of the DPSUs, Rajnath Singh said, “Let us all resolve to not only make India self-reliant in defence production but also establish it as a global manufacturing hub.” He extended best wishes to all DPSUs for their continued contribution to national security and economic growth.
The newly established DPSU Bhawan, conceptualised under the leadership of Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, is a state-of-the-art facility developed by the Department of Defence Production. It serves as a common platform for all 16 DPSUs to foster collaboration, innovation and synergy under the motto ‘संगच्छध्वं संवदध्वं’ (‘Move together, dialogue together’), the Ministry of Defence stated.
Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Chairmen and Managing Directors of all DPSUs, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Defence, attended the occasion.