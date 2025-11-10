Defence production touches Rs 1.51 lakh crore; Indian products gaining global respect: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday lauded the remarkable performance of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) while chairing a comprehensive review meeting at the newly inaugurated DPSU Bhawan, World Trade Centre, Naoroji Nagar, New Delhi, on 10 November 2025.

Reviewing the performance of the 15 DPSUs, the Defence Minister underlined that in 2024–25, India achieved defence production worth ₹1.51 lakh crore, with DPSUs contributing 71.6% of the total. Defence exports reached ₹6,695 crore, underscoring growing global confidence in India’s indigenous systems.

“This clearly indicates that ‘Made in India’ defence products are gaining global respect,” he remarked.

Emphasising the need to sustain this momentum, Rajnath Singh urged all DPSUs to focus on rapid indigenisation of critical technologies, holistic R&D, product quality enhancement, timely deliveries, and a strategic approach to increase exports. He directed the undertakings to define clear indigenisation and R&D roadmaps with measurable milestones to be presented at the next review meeting.

“On behalf of the Government, I assure you that wherever special intervention or assistance is required, it will be provided promptly,” he added.