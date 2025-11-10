India and Vietnam sign MoU on mutual submarine search and rescue cooperation

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral defence relations, India and Vietnam on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Mutual Submarine Search, Rescue Support and Cooperation on the sidelines of the 15th India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue (DPD).

The DPD, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, was held in Hanoi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, “Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made in areas such as hydrographic cooperation, capacity building and training, UN peacekeeping operations, increased port calls and ship visits, and collaboration in niche domains including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and shipyard upgradation.”

The MoD further noted that both sides agreed to expand and deepen cooperation in emerging areas such as cyber security, real-time information exchange, military medicine, and expert exchanges. They also shared views on the regional security situation.