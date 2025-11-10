India and Vietnam sign MoU on mutual submarine search and rescue cooperation

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral defence relations, India and Vietnam on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Mutual Submarine Search, Rescue Support and Cooperation on the sidelines of the 15th India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue (DPD).
The DPD, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, was held in Hanoi.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, “Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made in areas such as hydrographic cooperation, capacity building and training, UN peacekeeping operations, increased port calls and ship visits, and collaboration in niche domains including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and shipyard upgradation.”
The MoD further noted that both sides agreed to expand and deepen cooperation in emerging areas such as cyber security, real-time information exchange, military medicine, and expert exchanges. They also shared views on the regional security situation.
“On the sidelines, a Memorandum of Agreement was signed for Mutual Submarine Search, Rescue Support and Cooperation, establishing a framework for supporting and collaborating in submarine search and rescue operations,” the statement added.
In addition, both countries signed a Letter of Intent on strengthening defence industry cooperation to promote technology transfer, prioritise high-tech and core technology domains, foster joint research and ventures, and facilitate the procurement of defence production materials and equipment, as well as the exchange of experts and design collaboration.
Under the ongoing Implementing Arrangement on defence industry cooperation between India’s Department of Defence Production and Vietnam’s General Department of Defence Industry, both sides agreed to convene the next meeting in December 2025.
During the visit, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also called on Vietnam’s Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, and briefed him on key outcomes from the 15th DPD. The 16th edition of the Dialogue will be held in India in 2026.
The DPD serves as a primary mechanism to review and guide the India–Vietnam Defence Partnership and to advance the initiatives outlined in the India–Vietnam Joint Vision Statement 2030. Defence cooperation remains a key pillar of the India–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Vietnam holds a pivotal position in India’s Act East Policy and is an important partner in India’s Indo-Pacific vision.
The Defence Secretary’s visit to Vietnam has further consolidated defence cooperation between the two nations, the MoD said.