Insider track | Buzz on AICC rejig after Bihar polls

BJP waiting for many changes

There is a buzz around the saffron circles that after the Bihar election results are declared, the BJP central leadership is expected to take major organisational decisions, which would not be uninfluenced by the outcome of the election. Between November 15—the day after the Bihar results are announced—and November 30, the BJP may witness significant changes in its organisational structure. More importantly, one may expect to see the final decision on the election for the national president that has been put on hold for various reason, a senior BJP leader, who camped in Bihar for an extended period, remarked. “If the results comes as per our anticipation, creative decisions can be expected. If we fail to achieve the desired result, some hard corrective steps right from the Bihar unit of the party to the central organisation cannot be ruled out,” quipped a source.

Lull before Tharoor’s dynastic jibe

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, never far from headlines, is once again at the centre of controversy—this time for his direct attack on the leadership over dynastic politics. The remarks have reignited debate over Tharoor’s uneasy equation with the party’s official line. In May, he received a stern warning over his comments on the Indo-Pak conflict, which were seen as at odds with the party’s position. Insiders say Tharoor stayed quiet in recent months—at least until his reappointment as chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs in September. “He was lying low till they reappointed him,” quipped a senior leader, hinting that the timing of his latest remarks was deliberate.

The highway man is a farmer too

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is often hailed as the highway man of India for transforming the country’s road and highway infrastructure. However, he considers himself more of an agriculturalist. During an informal discussion with media persons recently, he revealed lesser known facts about his first passion. While he served them organic daal grown in his farm in Nagpur, he disclosed that he had been conferred multiple honorary DLitt degrees not for his political work but for making significant contributions towards water conservation, organic and natural farming, and agricultural diversification.