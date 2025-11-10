MHA releases Rs 900 crore helicopter subsidy scheme for north-eastern states

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a little over Rs 900 crore for seven north-eastern states under the helicopter subsidy scheme for the financial years in the period from 2015-16 to 2024-25, officials said on Monday.

They said that as part of the scheme to provide connectivity to remote areas of the north-eastern states, the helicopter subsidy is being administered by the MHA.

The states include Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

The scheme aims to provide affordable passenger transport in the north-eastern region of the country and assistance is given for evacuation during natural calamities and for urgent medical evacuation.

The MHA will bear 75% of the total cost of operation after deducting passenger recovery or a flat 20 percent of the actual operation cost, whichever is more, according to a policy note issued by the North East Division of MHA.