MHA releases Rs 900 crore helicopter subsidy scheme for north-eastern states

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a little over Rs 900 crore for seven north-eastern states under the helicopter subsidy scheme for the financial years in the period from 2015-16 to 2024-25, officials said on Monday.
They said that as part of the scheme to provide connectivity to remote areas of the north-eastern states, the helicopter subsidy is being administered by the MHA.
The states include Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.
The scheme aims to provide affordable passenger transport in the north-eastern region of the country and assistance is given for evacuation during natural calamities and for urgent medical evacuation.
The MHA will bear 75% of the total cost of operation after deducting passenger recovery or a flat 20 percent of the actual operation cost, whichever is more, according to a policy note issued by the North East Division of MHA.
For the purpose of restricting the subsidy, the MHA has also fixed an annual ceiling on the flying hours for the seven eligible states.
Giving the break for each financial year, the officials said Rs 76.45 crore is given for 2015-16, Rs 86 crore for 2016-17, Rs 86 crore for 2017-18, Rs 90 crore for 2018-19, Rs 100 crore for 2019-20, Rs 72.50 crore for 2020-21, Rs 100 crore for 2021-22, Rs 100 crore for 2022-23, Rs 88 crore for 2023-24 and Rs 110 crore for 2024-25, which is the highest so far.
The types of helicopters operating in the northeastern region include Dauphin, MI-172, Bell 412, and Bell 407, among other models. Each state has a fixed number of flying hours per annum sanctioned by the MHA, as Tripura has 480 hours, Arunachal Pradesh 3,460 hours, Sikkim 1,200 hours, Meghalaya 720 hours, Nagaland 480 hours and Mizoram 960 hours.