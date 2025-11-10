Opposition shielding infiltrators for vote bank politics: Shah

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Opposition INDIA bloc, it of protecting infiltrators. He reaffirmed that the NDA government will drive out every infiltrator from the country and Bihar.

Winding up his campaign, Shah said, “Not long ago, Rahul Gandhi embarked on a major yatra. This yatra was to save the infiltrators. Rahul can undertake as many as yatras he wants, from Patna to Italy, but he won’t be able to save the infiltrators.”

Accusing Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of being more concerned about infiltrators from Bangladesh than Bihar’s youth, Shah said Gandhi is trying to build a “corridor for infiltrators” while PM Narendra Modi is trying to develop an industrial corridor in Bihar.

He said the Opposition’s vote bank politics has led them to make attempts for building a ‘ghuspaithiya (infiltrator)’ corridor, unlike Narendra Modi, who is setting up an industrial corridor. “People of Bihar will never allow infiltrators to derive benefits of welfare schemes,” he asserted.