PM, Shah to meet top cops in Chhattisgarh for final Maoist blow

NEW DELHI: With a special focus on the government’s target to completely eliminate Naxal menace in the country, the 60th edition of annual Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Conference will be held in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur from November 28 to 30.

As part of the settled practice the event will bring together India’s top police brass in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the main focus of the meet this time is going to be finding ways and means to make a final assault on the Naxal operatives, who are now present only in limited areas.

Besides, the high-level meet will also serve as a strategic platform to deliberate on India’s other evolving internal security challenges and chart the future of modern policing, as per the agenda for the conference.

Still, complete eradication of Left-Wing-Extremism (LWE) will remain at the core of deliberations, as this remains a national priority set by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs with a targeted deadline of March 31, 2026.