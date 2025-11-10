Protests erupt at Panjab University; students vow to continue agitation till senate poll dates announced

CHANDIGARH: Four years after the farmers’ long agitation, students of Panjab University have risen in protest against the BJP-led Union Government. They have been joined by farmer leaders, activists from Sikh organisations, and leaders of various political parties, creating a major challenge for the Centre.

Despite the Union Government rolling back its controversial decision to restructure the university’s governing bodies, both the Senate and the Syndicate, students have refused to back down. They have vowed to continue their agitation until the dates for the long-pending Senate elections are announced. On Monday, protestors managed to overwhelm the Chandigarh Police and entered the campus in large numbers to support the ongoing stir.

The protest threw traffic out of gear across Chandigarh (Union Territory) and Mohali in Punjab, with major connecting roads sealed and diversions causing jams stretching for kilometres. The security clampdown effectively cut off Mohali from Chandigarh, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours.