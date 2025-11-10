Rahul: Govt set to change, guard against ‘vote theft’

PATNA: Ccongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday turned the heat on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of ‘vote theft’ in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Kishanganj on the last day of campaign, Rahul said that ‘vote theft’ would eventually be caught and these individuals would be no exception. “Protecting the Constitution and preventing vote theft is everybody’s duty,” he asserted.

He alleged that earlier votes had been stolen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. “Similar attempts are being made in Bihar to steal votes,” he said, adding that the Opposition party workers in cooperation with people would thwart vote theft attempts.

He referred to what he called a ‘hydrogen bomb’ in Haryana, saying the evidence of manipulation there had ‘silenced’ BJP. “BJP leaders are voting in two states each. PM Modi and Amit Shah don’t win polls — they win by stealing votes,” he said.Calling the Bihar polls as part of a wider ideological struggle, Congress leader said, “There is a battle between two ideologies in India. On one side is RSS, which controls caste, language and religion. On the other is Congress and Mahagathbandhan, which seek to unite every caste, religion and community.”

Referring to Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said he walked over 4000-km to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. “Modi has hatred of blood while I have love in mine. That is the difference between us,” he told the gathering.