Recent study unveils pharmaceutical potential of endangered medicinal plant from Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Nagaland University and Assam Down Town University have partnered to carry out the first comprehensive scientific study on Goniothalamus simonsii (G simonsii). The endangered medicinal plant is found in the forests of Meghalaya and has been used by indigenous communities to treat gastrointestinal complications, throat irritation, typhoid fever and malaria.
The study revealed that G simonsii is a rich source of bioactive phytochemicals that exhibit promising biological properties, including anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, anti-microbial, and anti-cancer effects.
Researchers from the Nagaland University partnered with the Assam Down Town University to carry out the first comprehensive scientific study on G simonsii.
"Using advanced analytical tools and computational modelling, the team demonstrated how natural compounds from this species interact with cancer-related proteins, offering valuable leads for the development of new, nature-based therapeutic drugs," the Nagaland University statement said.
The findings were published in Chemistry and Biodiversity, a peer-reviewed journal. The research was led by Dr Mayur Mausoom Phukan, a faculty member at the Nagaland University.
"This study bridges traditional knowledge with modern science at a crucial time when antibiotic resistance, chronic illnesses, and the side effects of synthetic drugs continue to strain healthcare systems. Our findings reaffirm that India’s rich biodiversity holds untapped potential for modern drug discovery," Dr Phukan said.
G simonsii not only offers pharmacological promise but also underscores the urgent need to conserve such endangered species, he further stated.
Prof Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University, said, "Through this study, our researchers are not only contributing to the conservation and understanding of a rare plant species but are also helping to bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and modern science."
"Extracts from different parts of G simonsii showed strong antiproliferative activity against colon cancer cells in laboratory tests, suggesting its potential as a natural source of anti-cancer agents," the statement further stated.