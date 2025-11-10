Recent study unveils pharmaceutical potential of endangered medicinal plant from Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Nagaland University and Assam Down Town University have partnered to carry out the first comprehensive scientific study on Goniothalamus simonsii (G simonsii). The endangered medicinal plant is found in the forests of Meghalaya and has been used by indigenous communities to treat gastrointestinal complications, throat irritation, typhoid fever and malaria.

The study revealed that G simonsii is a rich source of bioactive phytochemicals that exhibit promising biological properties, including anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, anti-microbial, and anti-cancer effects.

Researchers from the Nagaland University partnered with the Assam Down Town University to carry out the first comprehensive scientific study on G simonsii.

"Using advanced analytical tools and computational modelling, the team demonstrated how natural compounds from this species interact with cancer-related proteins, offering valuable leads for the development of new, nature-based therapeutic drugs," the Nagaland University statement said.

The findings were published in Chemistry and Biodiversity, a peer-reviewed journal. The research was led by Dr Mayur Mausoom Phukan, a faculty member at the Nagaland University.