Retired Army officer arrested for raping, impregnating minor in Mumbai

A 59-year-old retired Army officer was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday for allegedly raping and impregnating his minor neighbour.

According to media reports citing police, the incident came to light when the girl complained of severe abdominal pain and was taken to the hospital, where it was learnt that she was two months pregnant.

Upon being pressed, the severely traumatised girl confided in her parents about the assault and revealed the name of the accused. The parents approached the police in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs on Saturday evening, and a case was registered against him.

"The accused was immediately taken into custody, and he was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till November 12," said police, reported Indian Express.

The man, a native of Uttar Pradesh, retired from the Army a few years ago and was working as a security guard in a private firm in Mumbai, according to police.

The accused raped the girl twice, in the first week of September and in the first week of October, and threatened her against revealing her ordeal to anyone, police said.