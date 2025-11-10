RJD rebel sets up a battle of three women in land of Sita

SITAMARHI: Bihar’s women power has been a subject of animated discussion during the assembly election campaign, but the Parihar assembly constituency in Sitamarhi district stands out as three women are in the fray.

It’s a contest among three influential women in the constituency, close to Maa Janki temple near Punaruadham, which caught nation’s attention after Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation for renovation of the temple at `800 crore.

The seat is now held by BJP MLA Gayatri Devi, who is seeking re-election to make a hat-trick. She defeated Ritu Jaiswal of the RJD by a margin of about 2000 votes in 2020 polls.

In 2010, Gayantri’s husband Ram Naresh Yadav had won from Parihar that came into existence after delimitation in 2008. In 2015, Gayatri as a BJP nominee defeated Ram Chandra Purbe, then RJD state chief. In 2020, she retained the seat.

Ritu Jaiswal, RJD women’s wing state president, is contesting as a rebel (Independent) as the party denied her ticket and fielded Smita Purbe, daughter in-law of Ram Chandra Purbe, from the seat. Rita had unsuccessfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha election from Sheohar.

“I decided to contest the election on the demand of my supporters and residents, who give me love and affection. How can I forget their fight for me in the previous assembly election which I lost by a slender margin,” she told this reporter during her campaign.