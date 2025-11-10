Road quality non-negotiable, officers and contractors to be held accountable: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari discussed India’s recent infrastructure developments with TNIE, citing a 60% expansion of the national highway network to over 1.46 lakh km. He outlined ongoing projects worth Rs 12.20 lakh crore, major highway corridors, city ring roads, reforms in land acquisition and environmental clearances, measures to ensure road maintenance accountability, the rollout of GPS-based toll collection, and Bihar’s progress relative to other states.

Excerpts

Q) The country has seen a massive expansion of its national highway network in recent years. What is the current status of this growth?

India’s national highway network has surged from 91,287 km in 2014 to over 1.46 lakh km today, a 60% increase. Currently, 48,536 km of projects worth Rs 12.20 lakh crore are underway, with completed schemes totaling Rs 16 lakh crore and upcoming projects at Rs 15 lakh crore. Sixteen major highway corridors, including the Arunachal Frontier Highway (Rs 30,000 crore) and Shillong–Silchar Greenfield Highway (Rs 23,000 crore), have been sanctioned to boost regional connectivity. Ring roads in cities like Ayodhya, Kanpur, and Guwahati aim to ease congestion. In 11 years, 1.06 lakh km of highways have been constructed, with the ministry’s budget rising ninefold to Rs 2.87 lakh crore.

Q) Some projects still face delays in projects caused by land acquisition and environmental clearance issues?

Land acquisition falls under state governments, while environmental clearances involve multiple departments, making coordination key. Reducing delays is a test of effective leadership. We prioritise sustainable planning, ensuring timely land acquisition and fast-track approvals for forest, wildlife, and environmental clearances. At least 90% of land and clearance requirements must now be completed before project awards.Regular meetings with state officials and the PM Gati Shakti initiative have streamlined inter-ministerial coordination. Digital portals, Bhoomi Amount Digital Portal for land and Parivesh for environmental approvals simplify processes, accelerating project delivery and enhancing efficiency nationwide.