Srinagar Diary | Apologise for ’16 killings, Omar tells Mehbooba

Former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti should apologise for aligning with the BJP after contesting the Assembly elections against the saffron party in 2014 and for using excessive forces during the 2016 unrest in the Valley, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in his address at Budgam, which is set for bypolls on November 11. “There was death and destruction in 2016. She aligned with BJP after the 2014 polls. She has not apologised for the 2016 killings and aligning with BJP,” he said. “She brought BJP to the Secretariat and sowed the seeds of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. But she is not ready to accept this historic blunder,” he added.

Fake journalists no longer welcome

In a move to curb the growing menace of fake journalists, the administration has launched a comprehensive drive to identify and take action against individuals posing as media professionals. Acting on government directions, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has instructed all District Information Officers (DIOs) to maintain strict vigilance, coordinate with local authorities and prepare lists of accredited and bonafide journalists in the districts. All genuine journalists have been asked to submit documents like Aadhaar & PAN cards, appointment letters, organisation contact details, etc.