Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised, family says condition stable

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He is set to turn 90 this December.
Sources said the actor is under the observation of senior cardiologist Dr Dev Pahlanjani, and is being treated in the ICU with ventilator support. Reports suggest that Dharmendra had complained of breathlessness, high blood pressure, and uneasiness.
Dharmendra’s family has yet to confirm this development.
His son Sunny Deol released a statement requesting privacy, saying "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy."
His wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, who visited the hospital after Dharmendra was admitted on Monday, gave an update to concerned fans, saying "We're hoping for his speedy recovery."
Sources privy to the development said that it was a routine health check-up. He said, "Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. He is recuperating. There is nothing to be worried about as he is absolutely fine," he added.
Earlier this month, after Dharmendra visited the hospital, Hema Malini had responded to reporters enquiring about his health with a simple gesture. When photographers waiting outside the airport asked her, "Sir kaise hain (how is sir)," she responded simply by gesturing 'okay' and reassuring everyone. She also folded her hands to express gratitude.
Dharmendra reportedly lives with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, at the Khandala farmhouse at Lonavala.
Dharmendra, one of the most celebrated matinee idols, is known for films like Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl. Dharmendra was last seen on screen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will soon star in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis with Agastya Nanda. The war drama is based on the life of the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal.