Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised, family says condition stable

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He is set to turn 90 this December.

Sources said the actor is under the observation of senior cardiologist Dr Dev Pahlanjani, and is being treated in the ICU with ventilator support. Reports suggest that Dharmendra had complained of breathlessness, high blood pressure, and uneasiness.

Dharmendra’s family has yet to confirm this development.

His son Sunny Deol released a statement requesting privacy, saying "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy."

His wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, who visited the hospital after Dharmendra was admitted on Monday, gave an update to concerned fans, saying "We're hoping for his speedy recovery."

Sources privy to the development said that it was a routine health check-up. He said, "Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. He is recuperating. There is nothing to be worried about as he is absolutely fine," he added.